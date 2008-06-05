Ad
euobserver
The potential penalities for car manufacturers as well as a timetable for the CO2 reduction plans have to be agreed (Photo: EUobserver)

EU states set for clash over CO2 caps for cars

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU environment ministers are set for another battle over plans to reduce car emissions, as the Slovene EU presidency has suggested that new passenger cars entering the market in 2020 should have a mandatory carbon dioxide (CO2) emission cap of 95 grammes/km.

Later today (5 June), all 27 ministers will meet in Luxembourg to discuss a report by Slovenia, specifying ways in which EU member states want clamp down on the CO2 emissions of European car fleets.

According to the document...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The potential penalities for car manufacturers as well as a timetable for the CO2 reduction plans have to be agreed (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections