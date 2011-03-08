EU insists court decision won't delay European patent

The European Commission and Hungarian EU presidency remained brave-faced on Tuesday (8 March), after the European Court of Justice dealt a blow to region's hopes of quickly establishing a single European patent system.
The bloc has adopted a two-pronged approach so far: aiming firstly to replace a costly system of multiple national patents by a single European patent; coupled with a new European patent court to resolve related legal challenges.
But the patent court hit a stumbli...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here