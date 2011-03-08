Ad
euobserver
Judges opposed current plans for a European patent court (Photo: TPCOM)

EU insists court decision won't delay European patent

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission and Hungarian EU presidency remained brave-faced on Tuesday (8 March), after the European Court of Justice dealt a blow to region's hopes of quickly establishing a single European patent system.

The bloc has adopted a two-pronged approach so far: aiming firstly to replace a costly system of multiple national patents by a single European patent; coupled with a new European patent court to resolve related legal challenges.

But the patent court hit a stumbli...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Judges opposed current plans for a European patent court (Photo: TPCOM)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections