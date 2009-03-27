Ad
euobserver
Mr Berlusconi says goodbye to Forza Italia and hello to a new bloc with the post-fascist Alleanza Nazionale (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Italian right-wing merger to shake up EU parliament politics

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The populist right-wing party of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Friday officially merges with the post-fascist Alleanza Nazionale at the founding congress of Il Popolo della Liberta, the powerful new rightist bloc that is not only set to dominate Italian politics for the foreseeable future, but will also wield considerable power in the European Parliament after the June elections.

A three-day, €3 million extravaganza, with jumbotron screens and menus is to celebrate the fus...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Mr Berlusconi says goodbye to Forza Italia and hello to a new bloc with the post-fascist Alleanza Nazionale (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections