Justice reform is key to Serbia's EU application

The transparency and efficiency of Serbia's judicial reform will be crucial for the Balkan country's prospects of getting European Commission backing to start negotiations on EU membership.
Progress in the area of justice was recently singled out by EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele in an answer to Carlos Coelho, a Member of the European Parliament, who questioned him on Serbia's justice reform.
The European Commission is due to decide whether to propose Serbia should get...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here