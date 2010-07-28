EU cautiously backs Ukraine's gas reform

The EU commission has cautiously welcomed a new law on the Ukrainian gas sector as a "first step" in a series of reforms that could reduce the country's dependence on Russian gas imports and see more foreign investments flowing into the embattled economy.
"The recently adopted gas law is a positive starting point. It should be followed by effective reforms, including the implementation of new legislation on public procurement and independent energy sector regulation," EU energy commissi...
