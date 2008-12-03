Ad
Energy and climate change has become Jose Manuel Barroso's main policy priority (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Barroso to create new energy directorate

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

With energy and climate change set to dominate the EU agenda in the coming years, the European Commission is to create a new energy directorate-general from 1 November 2009 at the latest.

The decision - an initiative by commission president Jose Manuel Barroso - will see senior EU official Claude Chene chair a "task force" to make detailed proposals for the scope and structure of the new "DG" by 1 May 2009.

The new directorate is expected to be around 400 to 500-man strong and hav...

