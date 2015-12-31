Ad
euobserver
2015 was a news-filled year for both Tsipras and Putin.

EUobserver's most read stories of 2015

Europe in Review
by Meg Chang, Brussels,

2015 was a news-filled year. The European Union finally acknowledged Russian forces in Ukraine, an unprecedented step in EU foreign policy. Greece was a hair's breadth away from leaving the eurozone as it teetered on the brink of default. The refugee crisis and terrorist attacks have left Europe divided and questioning one of its fundamental principles - the freedom of movement. Meanwhile, Brussels grappled with its status as the EU capital.

Europe in Review

