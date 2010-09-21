EU meetings in New York to pave way for Kosovo-Serbia dialogue

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is set to meet both Serbian President Boris Tadic and Kosovar Prime Minister Hashim Thaci this week. The get-together is scheduled to take place in the margins of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York and is intended to prepare the dialogue between the two countries to be mediated by Ms Ashton.

According to EU diplomats, both sides have identified some topics they would like to put on the table, and the EU is trying to figure out to what ex...