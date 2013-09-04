Ad
euobserver
The largest group in the EU parliament wants the Union to have its own military force (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs: EU needs defence force 'under Union command'

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Europe should create a civilian and military crisis operations HQ under EU command, according to a report by centre-right MEPs.

The proposal, contained in a policy paper published on Tuesday (3 September), by deputies from the European People’s Party, the largest group in the assembly, said EU "heads of state and government have to start building stand-by forces under Union command."

It called for EU leaders to commit themselves to defining the union’s security interests, prioriti...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The largest group in the EU parliament wants the Union to have its own military force (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

