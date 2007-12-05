EU citizens should have rights written into passports

EU citizens in the future should have the right to demand consular protection from embassies other than their own written into their passports, the European Commission has suggested.

In plans unveiled on Wednesday (5 December), Brussels has proposed citizens travelling in countries outside the EU, where their own nation is not represented, should be able to go to the embassies of other member states to ask for help.

From July 2009 this right - available to citizens since 1993 - sh...