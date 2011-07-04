Germany's top court to examine Greek bailout

While the EU's struggles to deal with debt-ridden Greece have been a drama played out in Brussels and in Athens, a new front will open on Tuesday (5 July) when Germany's top judges consider whether last year's bailout was legal.

The constitutional court in Karlsruhe will begin hearing arguments in three cases challenging Germany's role in the Greek bailout and the euro-area rescue fund last year.

Any decisions will only be taken in a few weeks, but the judges could ultimately fin...