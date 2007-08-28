Controversial Polish project up for EU funding

Poland is causing some raised eyebrows in Brussels by including a project spear-headed by the ultra-conservative and anti-EU catholic priest Tadeusz Rydzyk, on a list of potential recipients of EU money.

Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported on Tuesday (28 August) that Father Rydzyk's Higher School of Social and Media Culture in Torun may get a €15.3 million grant from Brussels after it made it on to a provisional list of key projects to financed from EU funds.

The project was rec...