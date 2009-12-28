Ad
euobserver
The US and UK have promised a detailed security review (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU air passengers face disruption after US bomb attempt

by Andrew Rettman,

Europeans flying to US airports in the wake of the failed Christmas Day aeroplane bomb attempt are facing minor disruptions due to extra security measures.

Travellers have reported delays of between one and two hours following the introduction of full body searches for all passengers and more stringent checks on hand-luggage, especially liquids, such as baby milk.

Some airlines have prevented passengers from carrying any more than one bag on board, including duty-free purchases.<...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

