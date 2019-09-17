Ad
The new episode of our podcast looks at the spread of US evangelical Christian money into right-wing causes in the EU (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Trumpworld In Europe

EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Pastors and plutocrats are sponsoring an ultra-conservative agenda in Europe. Many of them have links to Donald Trump.

It's a world that's pretty opaque. But over the past year, investigative journalists have done painstaking work to pierce the veil.

We talk to Blaž Zgaga, a multi-award winning investigative journalist from S...

