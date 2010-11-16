US promises no 'secret' deals at Cancun climate talks

The US will reconfirm climate pledges and refrain from "secret" backroom deal-making at important multi-lateral negotiations taking place later this month, the country's top environment official has said.

Speaking to journalists in Washington on Monday (15 November), US special envoy for climate change Todd Stern said the White House did not intend to backtrack on pledges made under the Copenhagen Accord struck last December, as some in Europe have feared.

Environmentalists, in ...