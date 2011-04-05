Bill Gates: Millennium Development goals still 10 years away

The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) including poverty reduction can be reached if rich countries keep their aid pledges, but the 2015 deadline will still be missed by up to six years, according to Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Gates made the remarks to members of the European Parliament's development committee in Strasbourg on Tuesday (5 April), on the eve of a keenly awaited OECD report on development aid. His European tour this week also includes Paris and Berl...