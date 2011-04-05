Ad
euobserver
OECD figures on Wednesday are expected to show that the EU is still behind on its collective target (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Bill Gates: Millennium Development goals still 10 years away

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) including poverty reduction can be reached if rich countries keep their aid pledges, but the 2015 deadline will still be missed by up to six years, according to Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Gates made the remarks to members of the European Parliament's development committee in Strasbourg on Tuesday (5 April), on the eve of a keenly awaited OECD report on development aid. His European tour this week also includes Paris and Berl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OECD figures on Wednesday are expected to show that the EU is still behind on its collective target (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections