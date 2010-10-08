Merkel to follow the Pope as honorary doctor at Romanian university

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the Transylvanian city of Cluj, or Klausenburg in German, on Tuesday (12 October) to receive the title of Doctor Honoris Causa from the local Babes-Bolyai University. Ms Merkel, a doctor in physics in her pre-politics life, will collect another honorary doctorate in Bulgaria, during the first leg of her two-day trip to the region.

Cluj is the biggest Romanian alma mater and the only one in Eastern Europe with a multicultural status. It offers t...