euobserver
Seventy percent of delays are caused by airline and airport related operations, Brussels says (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels issues ultimatum on air passenger rights

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission has stepped up efforts to protect air passengers facing delays and cancellations, giving airlines and EU member states a six month ultimatum to fall in line with EU law or face legal action.

"We must make sure that airlines and member states fully comply with their obligations," EU transport commissioner Jacques Barrot said on Wednesday (4 April), stressing "the commission will give them six months to make the air passengers regulation work."

The legislatio...

