Experts to lock horns over EU energy market reform

Brussels and Moscow have agreed to set up a group of experts tailored to discuss the proposed reform of the EU energy market, including a highly-controversial set of restrictive measures on foreign energy bidders known as the 'Gazprom clause'.

"We are interested in active consultations with our European colleagues on new energy initiatives", Russian energy minister Viktor Khristenko said after talks with EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs in Brussels on Tuesday (16 October).