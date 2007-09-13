EU set to increase farmland cultivation

The European Commission has proposed temporarily scrapping EU limits on grain production following a bad harvest and higher food prices but environmentalists are worried about the effects of the move.
Under EU rules agreed in the 1990s farmers have to set aside 10 percent of their land as unused to control the overproduction of grain.
However, a bad harvest in Europe – as a result of bad weather – together with the fact that US farmers particularly have increasingly switched to...
