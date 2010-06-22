Details emerge on final set-up of EU diplomatic corps

Both EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and MEPs have claimed victory in the final outcome of the battle of wills to establish the thousands-strong European diplomatic service.

To be on its feet by 1 December, the corps is supposed to give impetus to the EU's often incoherent foreign policy by bringing all its different aspects - external relations, military, civil and development - under one roof.

The path to the agreement on Monday (21 June) was a typically Brussels-style ...