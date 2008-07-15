Mandelson issues warning ahead of crunch WTO meeting

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has called on member states to present a united front in crucial world trade talks next week as national governments divide into neo-liberal and protectionist camps ahead of the negotiations.
The commissioner's call comes after French President Nicolas Sarkozy in an unusually direct attack earlier this month accused Mr Mandelson of contributing to the Irish rejection of EU Lisbon treaty through his trade stance and of making too many promises on red...
