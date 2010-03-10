Record fine for Hungarian vitamin producer

A vitamin manufacturer reported by Hungarian media to have close ties with the Scientology movement has been punished by the Hungarian competition authority with a fine of €368,500.

The record penalty - unique in its kind - has to be paid by a company owned by Gabor Lenkei for misleading consumers. Mr Lenkei's firm, Free Choice, had used stories of "satisfied consumers" and "miracles" in its marketing drive: some blind "patients" got back their eyesight, people suffering from diabetes s...