The tourist's not-to-do list for Bulgaria

To spare yourself from worries and deceptions, and to enjoy a safe and pleasant summer holidays in Bulgaria, here is a list of things to avoid while there:

Don't take a train. Bulgaria's railway company BDZ has recently admitted that 300 of its 320 train engines lack valid safety certificates and have not undergone mandatory technical examinations. Only half of the state firm's 430 passenger cars have been certified as safe, BDZ reported. Nine passengers burnt to death ...