Ad
euobserver
A bulldozer prepares a beach for tourists near the Bulgarian Black Sea port of Varna (Photo: Stoyanov, Anton (Trud Daily))

The tourist's not-to-do list for Bulgaria

by Vesselin Zhelev,

To spare yourself from worries and deceptions, and to enjoy a safe and pleasant summer holidays in Bulgaria, here is a list of things to avoid while there:

Don't take a train. Bulgaria's railway company BDZ has recently admitted that 300 of its 320 train engines lack valid safety certificates and have not undergone mandatory technical examinations. Only half of the state firm's 430 passenger cars have been certified as safe, BDZ reported. Nine passengers burnt to death ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A bulldozer prepares a beach for tourists near the Bulgarian Black Sea port of Varna (Photo: Stoyanov, Anton (Trud Daily))

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections