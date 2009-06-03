Ad
The Bulgarian trucker - coming to a stereotype near you (Photo: MaxDug)

'Bulgarian trucker' replaces 'Polish plumber' in EU elections

by EUobserver, Brussels,

The French politician who created the stereotype of the "Polish plumber" has coined a new "Bulgarian truck driver" cliché for his EU election campaign. But voters are finding the event a turn-off despite scandals involving topless girls, hunger strikes and the Taliban.

Far-right French politician Pilippe de Villiers, who launched the catchy plumber idea during his fight against the EU constitution in a referendum in 2005, is now promoting the notion that cheap Bulgarian...

