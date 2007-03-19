EU begins countdown to 50th birthday carnival

Member states are gearing themselves up to varying degrees of festivity this week as the EU approaches its 50th birthday, with projects ranging from a Franco-German love film to prayers for the bloc.

With Germany currently running the EU, Berlin will be putting on the biggest show to mark the half century anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome planning a big cultural programme including all night openings of some of the city's famous museums.

At the city's clubs, meanwhi...