Ad
euobserver
Many Europeans also said they suffered from a leaking roof (Photo: psyberartist)

One in six Europeans squeezed into overcrowded homes

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

One in six Europeans is forced to live in an overcrowded home, ranging from one percent of the population in Cyprus to 58 percent in Latvia, according to the EU's statistics agency, Eurostat.

The report, published on Wednesday (23 February) and based on 2009 data, also shows a considerable variation between member states regarding problems of damp, darkness or the availability of sanitary equipment in European homes.

"Housing deprivation is one of the most extreme examples of po...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Many Europeans also said they suffered from a leaking roof (Photo: psyberartist)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections