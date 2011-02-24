One in six Europeans squeezed into overcrowded homes

One in six Europeans is forced to live in an overcrowded home, ranging from one percent of the population in Cyprus to 58 percent in Latvia, according to the EU's statistics agency, Eurostat.

The report, published on Wednesday (23 February) and based on 2009 data, also shows a considerable variation between member states regarding problems of damp, darkness or the availability of sanitary equipment in European homes.

"Housing deprivation is one of the most extreme examples of po...