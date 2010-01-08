EU commissioner hearings to go ahead without staff protests

The hearings of the nominee EU commissioners by MEPs next week will go ahead without disruption after European Parliament chief Jerzy Buzek indicated to staff unions that the assembly would sign up to a European Commission court case against member states over their blocking of a standard pay rise for EU officials.
The secretary general of the parliament, Klaus Welle, met union officials on Thursday (7 January) to make it clear that the parliament chief supported the line of the unions....
