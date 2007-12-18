Ad
euobserver
Hungarian MPs voted strongly in favour of the new EU treaty (Photo: EUobserver)

Hungary first to ratify new EU treaty

by Honor Mahony,

Hungary on Monday (17 December) became the first of the 27 member states to ratify the bloc's new treaty, making the move just days after the document was formally signed off by EU leaders.

A parliamentary vote saw 325 votes in favour, 5 votes against and 14 abstentions for the new set of rules, according to Austrian news agency APA.

Reacting to the vote, Hungary's prime minister praised the "historic achievement" of his country.

In taking the ratification step so quickly, B...

euobserver

