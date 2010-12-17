Ad
The A38 boat and its modern extension floating on the Danube (Photo: András Bánkuti, HVG)

Hungary welcomes VIPs on board Danube ship during EU presidency

by György Folk and Tamás Vajna,

A boat docked on the Danube river is expected to prove attractive to foreign visitors to Budapest next year as Hungary takes over the EU's rotating presidency.

Hungary is expecting many VIPs over the next six months, and is hoping the entertainment and cultural hub will be as popular as it has been with locals.

A38, a former Ukrainian freighter ship, was turned into a multi-functional space seven years ago and has been a growing success ever since. With the recent opening of an ad...

