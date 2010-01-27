Ad
euobserver

Bosnia - another wasted year

by Zeljko Pantelic,

The year has only just begun but one thing is already pretty clear: it will be another lost one for Bosnia and Herzegovina. There are several reasons to be pessimistic.

Hopes for an early wind-down of the international supervisory authority have faltered. The mandate of the Office of the High Representative (OHR) will be extended for another year, and as long as it continues, making Bosnia effectively a protectorate, Sarajevo cannot apply for EU membership.

The EU has quietly bu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections