Freedom of expression threatened in Macedonia

Freedom of speech is in a sorry state in Macedonia where journalists and experts face death threats, insults and lawsuits.

Some reporters have been made to appear on lists of undesirable persons while the prime minister openly recommends distrust of certain media. People who dissent from the government's line or disagree with the ruling party are publicly declared traitors and pressurised to keep silent.

Conditions have been bleak for years and are evidently getting worse. For t...