euobserver
"We need to be inspirational and attractive for the young generation," said Claudie Haignere, Europe's first female astronaut. (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe's new space port seeks to launch reusable rockets

Nordics
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Kiruna, Sweden,

In a vast remote wilderness setting some 200km north of the arctic circle, Europe's first mainland satellite launch port is taking shape.

Inaugurated on Friday (13 January) by the King of Sweden, along with European Commission president Von der Leyen, the space port known as Esrange is set to launch satellites and reusable Themis rockets in the near future.

The port is part a bigger plan to give Europe a more competitive edge in an industry currently dominated by the United States...

Nordics

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

euobserver

