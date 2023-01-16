Europe's new space port seeks to launch reusable rockets

In a vast remote wilderness setting some 200km north of the arctic circle, Europe's first mainland satellite launch port is taking shape.

Inaugurated on Friday (13 January) by the King of Sweden, along with European Commission president Von der Leyen, the space port known as Esrange is set to launch satellites and reusable Themis rockets in the near future.

The port is part a bigger plan to give Europe a more competitive edge in an industry currently dominated by the United States...