Ad
euobserver
Bridge at Frankfurt-an-der-Oder, spanning the polluted river between Poland (right bank) and Germany (left bank) (Photo: Valentina Pop)

The River Oder catastrophe - Poland is about to make it worse

Green Economy
Opinion
by Rafał Rykowski, Warsaw,

One of the most precious rivers in Europe faced a severe environmental disaster this summer. That river was the Oder, which forms the border between Poland and Germany.

Although two months have passed, there are still mixed reports as to the reasons why tonnes of dead fish were found in the river.

And despite the disaster, Poland'...

Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Rafał Rykowski is a biodiversity campaigner with CEE Bankwatch Network and Polish Green Network, focused on EU funds for biodiversity.

Related articles

Europe's last wild rivers under threat at Balkans summit
EU fight on illegal fishing must move from paper to online
EU must make public who really owns its fishing fleets
Mysterious Atlantic cable cuts linked to Russian fishing vessels
Bridge at Frankfurt-an-der-Oder, spanning the polluted river between Poland (right bank) and Germany (left bank) (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Rafał Rykowski is a biodiversity campaigner with CEE Bankwatch Network and Polish Green Network, focused on EU funds for biodiversity.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections