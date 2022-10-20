Spain, France and Portugal reach gas pipeline deal

Spain, Portugal and France reached a deal on Thursday (20 October) to establish a submarine "green corridor" between Barcelona and Marseille to transport natural gas, and, at a later stage, green hydrogen.

The announcement comes after months of failed negotiations to revive the MidCat gas pipeline connecting Spain and France through the Pyrenees.

So far, France has been reluctant to relaunch the MidCat pipeline — the 1250km proje...