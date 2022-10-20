Ad
euobserver
'This is very good news for Spain, Portugal and France, but especially for Europe,' said Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez (Photo: European Union)

Spain, France and Portugal reach gas pipeline deal

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Spain, Portugal and France reached a deal on Thursday (20 October) to establish a submarine "green corridor" between Barcelona and Marseille to transport natural gas, and, at a later stage, green hydrogen.

The announcement comes after months of failed negotiations to revive the MidCat gas pipeline connecting Spain and France through the Pyrenees.

So far, France has been reluctant to relaunch the MidCat pipeline — the 1250km proje...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU to assess Spain and Portugal price-cap plan 'without delay'
EU leaders aim to break impasse on energy crisis talks
EU's LNG shift may lock in gas use, experts warn
EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy
'This is very good news for Spain, Portugal and France, but especially for Europe,' said Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections