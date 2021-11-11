Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Washington on Wednesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU diplomacy tries to avert Belarus-Poland clash

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has gone into high-gear diplomacy to stop the Belarus migration crisis from turning into a military one, amid reports a 14-year old boy has died.

"We will defend our democracies", EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said while meeting US president Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday (10 November).

New sanctions on Belarus officials and firms involved in trafficking migrants to the EU border were going forward next week, she added.

France called for snap t...

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Washington on Wednesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

