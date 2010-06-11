Nato to make cutbacks amid budget crisis

The number of meetings held at Nato and the number of people employed by the body may be cut back amid dwindling defence budgets in member states, with the alliance now operating in the red, it emerged after a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels.

"All member states in Nato are faced with economic challenges. All governments are faced with budgetary constraints. So, they would expect the alliance to follow suit," Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said after a dinner with defence mini...