Germany criticises EU energy liberalisation plans

Germany has criticised the latest plans by the European Commission on how to split giant energy companies so that they do not control both supply and distribution.
In an interview with German daily Handelsblatt, energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs indicated Brussels wants to force companies to give up their hold over distribution networks through an asset split.
Under this proposal energy concerns such as Germany's E.ON or France's EDF would be divided into two legally independent...
