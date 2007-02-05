EU environment chief in fresh attack on Germany

EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas has sharply criticised the German EU presidency's lack of interest in curbing climate change, saying Berlin is hampering international efforts to tackle the problem.

"A number of other countries are closer to their Kyoto [climate change] targets, for example Great Britain and Sweden. Then there are others who are hiding behind Germany," Mr Dimas said in an interview with German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Sunday (4 February).

