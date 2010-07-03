Ad
Mr Tadic. One official from an EU country said that if Serbia had arrested war crimes fugitive Mladic, it would be an EU candidate by now (Photo: European Commission)

Serbian officials disappointed with EU

by ZELJKO PANTELIC,

Serbian officials and diplomats have voiced strong disappointment to their colleagues from important European Union countries and institutions, over what they say is lack of adequate recognition of Belgrade's achievements in the fight against organised crime and its contribution to regional co-operation, WAZ.EUobserver has learned.

"Belgrade's officials also expressed disappointment for a lack of explicit solidarity with president Boris Tadic, who has received death threats from crimin...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

