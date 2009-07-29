Ad
Wallstrom - her mission is not to make people love the EU (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Swedish think-tank denounces EU 'propaganda'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A former speech-writer for Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt has in a report accused the EU of creating an illegitimate "propaganda machine."

Maria Rankka, who worked for Mr Bildt in 1999, currently runs the Swedish pro-free markets think-tank Timbro, which in a paper out this week says that Brussels is overstepping its mandate of facilitating cross-border co-operation.

"The EU, at the tax-payers' expense, actively advocates more European integration and prevents free debate o...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

