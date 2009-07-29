Swedish think-tank denounces EU 'propaganda'

A former speech-writer for Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt has in a report accused the EU of creating an illegitimate "propaganda machine."

Maria Rankka, who worked for Mr Bildt in 1999, currently runs the Swedish pro-free markets think-tank Timbro, which in a paper out this week says that Brussels is overstepping its mandate of facilitating cross-border co-operation.

"The EU, at the tax-payers' expense, actively advocates more European integration and prevents free debate o...