MEPs call for worldwide ban on death penalty

The European Parliament has with an overwhelming majority voted in favour of a global moratorium on the death penalty, but European capitals are divided over a common EU stance on the issue.

MEPs on Thursday (1 February) adopted a resolution with 591 votes in favour, 45 against and 31 abstentions calling "for a worldwide moratorium on executions to be established immediately and unconditionally through a relevant resolution of the current United Nations General Assembly."

The deat...