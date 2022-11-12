Editor's weekly digest: So we're on Mastodon now

Last week I wrote that Mastodon was shitty, and for the second time in the very short life of this newsletter, I'm going to have to eat my own words.

As the clown show at Twitter intensified over the past week — with Elon Musk even saying that bankruptcy might not be out of the question — I decided EUobserver should at least check out what all the fuss is about, and have some sort of backup if Twitter does go under.

We were far from the only ones. Monday morning (7 November), the morni...