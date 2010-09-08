Kosovo recognition, the numbers game

Two and a half years after declaring independence on 17 February 2008, Kosovo is still struggling to become a member of most international organisations, with the exception of those taking majority decisions based on privileged votes such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

At the same time, Kosovo is finding it hard to be recognised by more countries around the world. At the moment, the world's youngest state is recognised by 70 countries, just over one third of the...