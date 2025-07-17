Lost 13 year-old girl in Italy exposes human cost of EU anti-smuggling laws

Last month, the European Court of Justice exonerated a Congolese woman who had arrived at an airport in Italy with fake passports in order to seek asylum.
She had brought along her eight-year old daughter and 13-year old niece and was immediately arrested by the Italian police.
Facing 15...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.