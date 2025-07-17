Ad
The victory at the Luxembourg-based court is likely to factor into current negotiations on EU anti-smuggling legislation. (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

Lost 13 year-old girl in Italy exposes human cost of EU anti-smuggling laws

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Last month, the European Court of Justice exonerated a Congolese woman who had arrived at an airport in Italy with fake passports in order to seek asylum.

She had brought along her eight-year old daughter and 13-year old niece and was immediately arrested by the Italian police.

Facing 15...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The victory at the Luxembourg-based court is likely to factor into current negotiations on EU anti-smuggling legislation. (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

