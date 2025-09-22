COP30 faces crisis for survival as Global North/South divisions deepen

COP fatigue is in the air, and that is two months before the summit starts in the Brazilian coastal city Belém.
While the US Donald Trump administration has walked out on the 2015 Paris Agreement and will boycott the summit, the EU’s negotiating position ahead of Brazil has been undermined by failure&nb...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.