Ad
euobserver
The plans have a footprint of around 120 square kilometres within a 4,000 square kilometre area in the Tsau Khaeb National Park (pictured), a forbidden nature reserve for flora and fauna, leading one critic to call the hydrogen plan 'the greatest environmental disaster in Namibia’s history’   (Photo: Wikimedia)

Hydrogen: Namibia's 'green' gold rush?

EU & the World
Africa
Green Economy
by Ruud Elmendorp , Nairobi,

Imagine a future powered by the cleanest energy, where tonnes of pure hydrogen and ammonia flow annually. This is the promise of a visionary hydrogen plant planned in Namibia. The European Union, hungry for green energy solutions, is watching closely. Namibia stands on the cusp of a windfall and a job boom — but as with any grand venture, there’s a tide of resistance. 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Ruud Elmendorp is Africa correspondent for the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf and the Voice of America.

Related articles

The gaping green-hydrogen gap in EU policy
'Clean hydrogen' is the fossil-fuel industry in disguise
EU's hydrogen strategy needs 'reality check', say auditors
German rebuff of Gaza 'genocide' case also has roots in Namibia
The plans have a footprint of around 120 square kilometres within a 4,000 square kilometre area in the Tsau Khaeb National Park (pictured), a forbidden nature reserve for flora and fauna, leading one critic to call the hydrogen plan 'the greatest environmental disaster in Namibia’s history’   (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Ruud Elmendorp is Africa correspondent for the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf and the Voice of America.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections