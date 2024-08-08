Hydrogen: Namibia's 'green' gold rush?

Imagine a future powered by the cleanest energy, where tonnes of pure hydrogen and ammonia flow annually. This is the promise of a visionary hydrogen plant planned in Namibia. The European Union, hungry for green energy solutions, is watching closely. Namibia stands on the cusp of a windfall and a job boom — but as with any grand venture, there’s a tide of resistance.

