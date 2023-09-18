Ad
euobserver
Only four percent of hydrogen produced globally was "green" at the end of 2021 (Photo: Andre Skibinski)

The gaping green-hydrogen gap in EU policy

Green Economy
Opinion
by Nuala Doyle, Brussels,

The international governing bodies for shipping and aviation have both set net-zero targets for 2050, so the industry commitment to decarbonise is there.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) finally introduced this in July. \nBut we have still seen little in the way of tangible action.

It is unsurprising that the question of how to decarbonise shipping dominated at London International Shippi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nuala Doyle is a policy officer at Opportunity Green, a London-based charity, providing legal analysis and research on the decarbonisation of aviation and shipping.

Related articles

'Clean hydrogen' is the fossil-fuel industry in disguise
EU's new definition of 'green' hydrogen adds fossil loopholes
EU launches 'Hydrogen Bank' — but what is it?
EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy
Only four percent of hydrogen produced globally was "green" at the end of 2021 (Photo: Andre Skibinski)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Nuala Doyle is a policy officer at Opportunity Green, a London-based charity, providing legal analysis and research on the decarbonisation of aviation and shipping.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections