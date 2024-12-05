Ad
Andries Joseph, resident and a community elder of Namaqualand is one of those impacted by the hydrogen fever (Photo: Pedro Ivo Carvalho)

Feature

How Europe's hydrogen hype may turn into South Africa's nightmare

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,
In its bid to secure energy independence, Europe is seeking to dramatically increase its imports of 'clean' hydrogen. 

South Africa has been chosen as one of the most suitable countries to produce and supply this green hydrogen. 

EU Commissioners and representatives from German...

Green EconomyFeature

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

