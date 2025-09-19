Listen: Is Germany joining the trend of politics shaping media freedom?

In Germany, a dispute over public broadcasting has reached the political spotlight. Julia Ruhs, a journalist and presenter of Klar, a programme that often covered right-wing themes such as immigration and Covid-19 policy, has been dropped by Germany’s public broadcaster NDR.

The decision triggered a strong reaction from the Christian Democrats. Their general secretary, Carsten Linnemann, described it as “a new low for debate culture in Germany” and suggested freezing the licence fee that funds public broadcasters until further notice. With press freedom under political pressure worldwide, is Germany joining the trend?

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.

You can find the transcript here if you prefer reading:

In Germany, a dispute over public broadcasting has reached the political spotlight. Julia Ruhs, a journalist and presenter of Klar, a programme that often covered right-wing themes such as immigration, has been dropped by Germany’s public broadcaster NDR.

The decision triggered a strong reaction from the Christian Democrats. Their general secretary, Carsten Linnemann, described it as “a new low for debate culture in Germany” and suggested freezing the licence fee that funds public broadcasters until further notice. Is Germany joining the trend of politics shaping media freedom?

Public broadcasting in Germany is extensive and costly, bringing in over €8bn a year through licence fees and its supporters argue it plays a vital role in safeguarding democracy.

If you feel like this case rings a bell, you’re right! Across the Atlantic in the United States, ABC suspended comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show after comments he made about the reaction of the government to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death. The move followed public pressure from Brendan Carr, the head of the communications regulator, who is politically close to Donald Trump. Critics say this reflects a broader pattern of Trump using regulatory and financial pressure to influence the media.

In Europe this story is familiar too, Hungary is often cited as a warning sign. Prime minister Viktor Orbán’s government and its allies control around 80 percent of the country’s media market. Independent outlets have been bought, consolidated into a pro-government foundation, and critics have minimal airtime. The European Parliament declared in 2022 that Hungary could no longer be considered a full democracy, partly due to its lack of media pluralism.

Now, the German case may appear to be about a single presenter, but it highlights a broader issue that’s maybe becoming a trend, and it’s how political pressure can be directed at public broadcasting. Similar patterns can be seen in the US, where regulatory bodies have been drawn into political battles, and in Hungary, where media capture has become systematic and so it has become in Serbia.

Public broadcasters are particularly significant because they are funded by citizens and expected to remain independent of political influence. When their role is challenged, it raises questions about the balance between accountability, editorial freedom, and democratic responsibility.

The European Union has identified media pluralism as a key component of democracy, warning that its erosion can pave the way for authoritarian practices.

So, where is all this going?

In Germany, calls to freeze licence fees are likely to continue as part of a wider debate about the cost, size, and impartiality of public broadcasters. Whether this remains a financial discussion or evolves into deeper political pressure will be important to watch.

In the United States, the question is how far networks will go in responding to political threats. Decisions to suspend high-profile shows may be isolated incidents, or they could signal a trend towards greater caution and self-censorship.

For Europe, the concern is whether established democracies will resist or adopt tactics seen in countries where media freedom has already been restricted. The outcome will shape not only national broadcasting systems, but also the EU’s ability to uphold media pluralism as a democratic standard.